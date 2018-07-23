Clear

Sherrill's Pest Control & Insulation

Phone - (812) 645-7619 http://www.sherrillspestcontrol.com/

Posted: Mon Jul 23 12:54:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 12:54:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Sherrill's Pest Control & Insulation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

insulation. we are a full service pest control for insects. we do liquid and heat for bed bugs and treated insulation. the insulation is actually e.p.a. registered pesticide through tap, t.a.p. the epidemic right now seems to be bed bugs. obviously this time of year is termite being swarm season. with all the rain ants are taking over a lot of places and other companies that we talk to are having the same issues. for bed bugs we do offer two different types, we do liquid or liquid and heat. i have a heat system through pest control supplies that specialize in heat treatment equipment. i have the sleep type 1500 series which eliminates bed bugs of every stage as the eradication system. i've got 19 years of experience in the pest industry, licensed through the indiana state chemist and we are licensed and bondage for up to 1 million dollars if we do a job, know that you are protected. pay for the service, not the name. look us up at sherrillspestcontrol.c om " a consumer alert this mid- day -- you've probably noticed... you're paying
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights