Former treasurer to spend time in jail

She's already paid restitution in full that was in excess of $10,000.

Posted: Mon Jul 23 10:20:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 10:20:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

southwest sullivan schools -- will spend some time in jail for stealing money. "amy kinnett" -- pleaded guilty to official misconduct. the sentence is for one year. kinnett -- will spend "13" days in jail. then... she'll be on.. in-home detention -- with electronic monitoring. kinnett -- will also spend "6" months on probation. she's already paid restitution -- in full. that was in excess of "10"- thousand dollars.
