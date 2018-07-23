Speech to Text for Smart Homes - Budget Blinds of Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hello I'm Brian Connor with Budget Blinds of Terre Haute today we're going to be discussing home automation here at Budget Blinds we are a Lutron certified dealer we can turn your home into a smart home if you buy a Lutron package we can do your lights and your window shades that Budget Blinds we can program your phone to control your smart home you can turn on and off lights and control your temperature from anywhere home automation can be as simple as turning on your lights to opening your window shades or controlling your home temperature from Halfway Around the World they trying is also compatible with most voice automated system such as Alexa and Google home for more information or to schedule your free in-home consultation with Budget Blinds call 8 1