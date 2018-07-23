Clear

Jewelry Appraisals - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Phone - 812-232-4621 rosselliottjewelers.com

Posted: Mon Jul 23 06:50:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 06:50:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Jewelry Appraisals - Ross Elliott Jewelers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk to you a little about jewelry appraisals and why they're important to you, and how to tell a good appraisal from a not-so-good one. what a not-so-good one is, is an appraisal that's done when you go into a jewelry store and the jeweler pulls out one of these and they take a look at it and they go, "ah, that's worth about a hundred dollars." that's not a very good appraisal. that's kind of like driving by a house and doing a house appraisal that way. you really have to take time when you do a proper appraisal to measure the item, make sure that you've got the quality down, and then you document all that. and what happens there, then that's what's turned into the insurance company. and the insurance company and the insurance company then looks at that information and keeps it on file in case you have a loss. then they can go back to that, and they make sure that that way you're replaced with a comparable item to what you had before. so, that's why having a good appraisal is so important to you. break 2 [d1]cbs medday-pkg researchers find another benefit to
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights