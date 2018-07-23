Speech to Text for Jewelry Appraisals - Ross Elliott Jewelers

jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk to you a little about jewelry appraisals and why they're important to you, and how to tell a good appraisal from a not-so-good one. what a not-so-good one is, is an appraisal that's done when you go into a jewelry store and the jeweler pulls out one of these and they take a look at it and they go, "ah, that's worth about a hundred dollars." that's not a very good appraisal. that's kind of like driving by a house and doing a house appraisal that way. you really have to take time when you do a proper appraisal to measure the item, make sure that you've got the quality down, and then you document all that. and what happens there, then that's what's turned into the insurance company. and the insurance company and the insurance company then looks at that information and keeps it on file in case you have a loss. then they can go back to that, and they make sure that that way you're replaced with a comparable item to what you had before. so, that's why having a good appraisal is so important to you.