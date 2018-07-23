Speech to Text for Turning the Y to a T: Lyford project to start Today

starting today -- work on the lyford "y" project in parke county. that's at u.s. 41 and state road 1-63. the orange part on your screen -- will be closed until august 8th. crews will begin making the intersection into a 't'. a temporary traffic signal will be installed to help with traffic restrictions. if you're traveling northbound -- there is a detour. you can see that -- right there on your screen. southbound travelers use the detour -- in reverse. the northbound lanes of