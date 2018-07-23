Speech to Text for U.S. 41 back open after evening crash

41 are back open in vigo county this morning. that's after a sunday night crash. it's a story we first brought you on news 10 nightwatch. new this morning - we're getting our first look at video from the scene. the crash happened just south of the pimento turnoff. police told news 10 they believe the driver was trying to avoid hitting a deer. that's when the car went into a ditch and rolled. two people inside the car were taken to the hospital. we don't know the extent of their injuries. a reminder for you before you