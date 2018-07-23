Speech to Text for Art Smart

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

exhibition. it features the drawing and paintings of the children at the 14th and chestnut community center on thursday, july 26th from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. it will be held at memorial united methodist church in terre haute. art smart offered introductions to a variety of disciplines including drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media, graphic design and cartooning to children at the 14th and chestnut community center. free! 237-2575 statecsa.indsta te.edu