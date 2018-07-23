Speech to Text for Local girl gets special send-off ahead of Make-A-Wish trip

new for you tonight at 6. [b8]make a wish send off-vo off top trinity rector is from clinton, indiana. she was diagnosed with bone cancer about a year ago. thanks to the make-a-wish foundation -- she's preparing for a trip to alaska. after coming close to getting her leg amputated -- make-a-wish bumped her up on the list. today -- friends and family came out to give her a special send off before her big trip. "i've been wanting to go zip lining so bad! so hopefully i get to do that! " trinity will leave for alaska in a few days! she'll be gone for almost a week! major improvements to clinton's water