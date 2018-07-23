Speech to Text for Family continues to raise money for 11 month old son in need of transplant

help. thanks for joining us for news 10 at 6. i'm alia blackburn. news 10 introduced you to "matthew myles" earlier this week. matthew is 11-months old and is from clay city, indiana. he was born with tears in both lungs and his kidney were not fully formed. his family is working to raise around 40-thousand dollars... that money would go toward helping matthew receive a kidney transplant. that's where you come in. today -- the myles family hosted a spaghetti dinner for matthew's new kidney. news 10s garrett brown continues our coverage tonight... he explains just how much "your" donations mean to the myles family... life hasnt been the easiest for matthew myles. not only does he have to go through dialysis twice a day. he also has to be fed through a tube. but you wont see that ever get him down. that's why his family is continuing efforts to help get their eleven month old son his transplant. sunday the assembly of god church in clay city wasn't just a place of worship. it was a place of hope. that's because the myles family and friends held a spaghetti benefit. all the money raised going towards their forty thousand dollar goal to help pay for little matthews transplant. "we are getting very close we are twenty centimeters from starting that process. so its getting very very close, that's why we are holding so many fundraisers right now because we want to make sure we have the funds when we do." the family has been working along side the children's organ transplant association also known as cota . they have been working with the myles family since the beginning. helping plan various fundraising events like this one here. "oh my gosh its been such a blessing its really kind of stretched me in areas where ive never been stretched. to help the family its been awesome. to see the kids and to see matthew and see what gods done in his life is awesome." other oganzations have been helping out around the community as well. the american legion in brazil not only donated fifteen hundred dollars earlier this year but they are also working on setting up a motorcycle benefit ride in september. "this is what we do here. this american legion, we're very family oriented. we do a lot of benefits. we do a lot to help people and its just a great organization to belong to." its still going to be a long journey to get matthew his transplant. but the family knows with community support like this they will achieve their goal. "yes. still a long way to go but i know that we can get there." that spaghetti benfit raised them two thousand dollars putting them just over a quarter of their goal. if you would like to learn more or see some more of their upcoming benefits go to our website. that's wthitv.com. back to you.