Local puppy battling health issues could get surgery

Coco was born in late April.

Posted: Sun Jul 22 08:06:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 22 08:06:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

surgery -- could soon get the help he needs... [b11]coco the dog-vo off top this is co-co. he was born in late april. coco has fluid build-up on his brain -- which makes it hard for him to eat -- move and just be a puppy. surgery is going to cost thousands of dollars. but thanks to "your" generosity -- he'll be traveling to indianapolis on tuesday. that's when he'll find out if he can get the surgery to help fix his condition. money made from an auction today will help out a local college... [b13]isu public
