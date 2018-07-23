Speech to Text for Community shows support for fallen fire Chief Clay Shidler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

his community. it's been an emotional week in sullivan county. that's after a car crash took the life of hymera-jackson fire chief "clay shidler" on monday. news 10 has been following this story since it happened... garrett brown -- continues our coverage as chief shidler was laid to rest saturday. it didn't matter if the weather was raining or sunny. people from all over came to show their support for this local hero who lost his life. though he may leave behind his friends and family. the impact he has made in sullivan county will live on forever. the town of hymera was silent on saturday. that's as hundreds came to pay their respects to fire chief clay shidler. it was a day that was not only difficult for his family. but also those whom worked with him in the fire department. "one of the officers called my cellphone to inform me that he had passed and i felt like someone had hit me in the stomach and took my breath." but support wasn't just seen in the chapel of the church. people from all over the county lined u.s. 41 to show support for shidler. many wishing to see this local hero pass under the garrison flag hanging over the road. "yes, he was always there to help whenever they needed it. him and my stepdad talked a lot and if my stepdad needed help he was always there." for others they wanted to show their support in another way. like phillip barish. he usually rides his bike for the patriot guard. but saturday he rode it for a man who was such an influence in the county. "he was a huge impact on the community. everybody knew him. he was a great guy. never had anything bad said about him. he was always helping out every body and taking care of the community." though shidlers journey has come to an end. the outcry of community support shows his legacy will live on. one that will not just live on as firefighter. but as a friend. "he was just a really good friend and he's going to be missed." in hymera, garrett brown. news 10. an indianapolis family is torn forever following a horrific accident in