Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Showers today, sun tomorrow. Below average temps.

Posted: Sun Jul 22 07:23:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 22 07:23:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today keep the umbrella handy, because we're looking at more rain showers through the day. a few isolated storms aren't out of the question, but we're staying cooler than average. day time highs only at 78. then tonight, the rain sticks around, but later into the evening we'll start to see some clearing. lows dropping to 63. tomorrow the sun comes back out as temperatures get to 78.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

