Speech to Text for Saturday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon and evening. expect areas of showers to continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow will see conditions similar to what we saw saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon. highs will be close to 80 degrees. tomorrow night cool conditions will continue with winds from the north and lows in the mid 60's. through the wabash valley this afternoon and evening. expect areas of showers to continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow will see conditions similar to what we saw saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon. highs will be close to 80 degrees. tomorrow night cool conditions will continue with winds from the north and lows in the mid 60's. through the wabash valley this afternoon and evening. expect areas of showers to continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow will see conditions similar to what we saw saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon. highs will be close to 80 degrees. tomorrow night cool conditions will continue with winds from the north and lows in the mid 60's. welcome back, i'm marty ledbetter. casey miller through the wabash valley this afternoon and evening. expect areas of showers to continue through the night and temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow will see conditions similar to what we saw saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms through the afternoon. highs will be close to 80 degrees. tomorrow night cool conditions will continue with winds from the north and lows in the mid 60's. welcome back, i'm marty ledbetter. casey miller has the night off. the terre haute rex