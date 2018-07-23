Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

A little cooler with chances for rain.

Posted: Sat Jul 21 09:17:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 21 09:17:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

today temperatures will be well below average, with highs topping out at 76. we're tracking showers and a few storms as we head toward the late morning and afternoon hours of our day. then tonight, more rain showers and a little breezy as temperatures drop to 67. for sunday, more scattered showers and storms moving in, and temperatures get a little warmer, back up to 79.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
