Boy Scout Gold Classic

Posted: Fri Jul 20 20:14:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 20:14:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

spent some time on the green today before the storms rolled in. the "28th annual terre haute boy scout golf classic" happened took place. the money collected allows local youth to take part in "scout" programs. organizers say scouting is important because today's kids.. are tomorrow's leaders. [b21]boy scout golf classic-sot vo it's essential that they have the characteristics of citizenship that we all value. there were 116 golfers today!! they were just 8 players short of being full. the event raised about 30-thousand
