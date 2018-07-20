Speech to Text for Boy Scout Gold Classic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spent some time on the green today before the storms rolled in. the "28th annual terre haute boy scout golf classic" happened took place. the money collected allows local youth to take part in "scout" programs. organizers say scouting is important because today's kids.. are tomorrow's leaders. [b21]boy scout golf classic-sot vo it's essential that they have the characteristics of citizenship that we all value. there were 116 golfers today!! they were just 8 players short of being full. the event raised about 30-thousand