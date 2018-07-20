Speech to Text for West Terre Haute Church hosts Family Fun Night

"emmanual united methodist church" hosted family fun night. it took place at the community life center. people could enjoy food, games and a bounce house. organizers say the event was not just about the kids. parents had a good time as well. [c2]family fun night-sotvo rov mon "we really just like to provide a fun time for the kids. it's also a place for parents to network with each other and connect and get to know other people in the community." emmannual united methodist church will host a a back to school day in august. it'll be a little cooler tomorrow.