Speech to Text for Pole Vaulting event in Terre Haute

tomorrow. it's part of the first ever "mike hanna street vault". it'll take place at the indiana track and field hall of fame museum. news 10 caught up with workers as they prepared for the event. organizers say they're excited about the amount of participation they've received so far. [b15]pole vault event-sot 'we are passionate about track and field and it does excite us to get that type of participation in your first year of competition. you know the future really looks bright." the event takes place tomorrow at 10 a.m. it'll finish around 7 p.m. one local boy's love of baseball has provided him