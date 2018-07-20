Speech to Text for Clinton, Indiana water project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

water leaks and boil orders. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the city of clinton got a hefty grant to improve their water system. news 10's heather good is live in the studio. she has more on how the improvements will impact you. work on the 7-hundred and fifty thousand dollar water project begins monday. the mayor of clinton says -- when it's all done -- it will make life easier for everyone! 3-year-old adalynn says she likes playing in her pool with her parents on a nice day... but mom gabrielle says it's something she would not want to do if the whole city was under a boil order. gabrielle leonard, says, 5:45:46 "i mean the water wouldn't be good to just sit and play and use it out of my hose and just fill up the pool real quick and have fun outside when it's hot." clinton mayor jack gilfoy says... an aging infrastructure -- and lack of shut-off vlaves -- means a leak in one part of town is a problem for everyone. mayor jack gilfoy says, 5:18:26 "isolation valves are much needed in this community because if we have an issue on the south end of town it impacts the whole town because, the whole city, because we have to shut the tower off." fs: thanks to a federal grant totaling 6-hundred thousand dollars... work is set to begin monday to install valves... replace hydrants... even remove an old wooden water main and replace water lines under the clinton iga. the city is matching the grant with close to a hundred and sixty thousand dollars. when it's all done... the mayor says schools... businesses ... and residents will have to deal with fewer service interruptions. it's good news for future pool time plans. 5:47:37 "i mean getting the shutoff valves is a really good idea just so it wouldn't effect the whole town because it's a pretty big town." mayor gilfoy says the work should be done in september or october -- weather permitting. live in clinton, heather good, news 10. people in vigo county are still wondering why