Speech to Text for Dougie and Bailey Baseball bond

to play baseball this summer for the quincy gems... but as emmy award winning photographer john timm and i found out, the former vincennes lincoln star was even happier, the opportunity allowed him to be around a dear buddy of his. nat sound: ticket ripped hot dogs grilling warming up throwing, ball hitting glove national anthem your throwing, ball hitting glove national anthem your quincy gems game day at quincy is always special for 10-year old dougie brawley. dougie nat sound : play quincy is always special for 10-year old dougie brawley. national anthem your quincy gems game day at quincy is always special for 10-year old dougie brawley. dougie nat sound : play ball......... bailey: dougie is a person who's always smiling and happy. nothing makes this young man happier than baseball. dougie: that's my favorite game. dougie enjoys sharing his love of baseball with one of his favorite players. dougie: bailey montgomery montogmery a member of the gems this summer likes hanging out with dougie anytime he can. its nothing new to find these two on game days hanging in the dugout. nat sound.... pitching together.... nat sound: dougie: i like throwing strikes. or even sound.... pitching together.... nat sound: dougie: i like throwing strikes. or even running the bases with one another. nat sound.... doug: what bailey has done with him is another. nat sound.... doug: what bailey has done with him is beyond words. there special bond is bigger than baseball ....bailey has helped dougie do something no one thought possible, you see the 10-year old was born blind! doug: he picked him out of the crowd and said i want to play catch with him, because no one else was. its been special. and said i want to play catch with him, because no one else was. its been special. bailey he'd give anything to play baseball. that's all he wants to do. dougie has been a regular at gems games this year, attending more than 30. despite not being able to see, he's very attentive and able to keep track of what's going on. doug: after he hears walk up music he can tell you who's coming up to bat. before they ever announce who's batting. bailey: he knows by reaction of crowd of sound of bat. he knows if its good or bad. doug: he picks up on everything. the crack of the bat. popping of the glove. he just loves it all. bailey montgomery knows he won't be able to play baseball forever, but he's very appreciative of the memories he's made playing the game. especially the one that brought his buddy dougie brawley into his life! bailey: realize how blessed i am everyday. one of those things even i come to the park dragging. as soon as you see him you can't help but smile. dragging. as soon as you see him you can't help but smile. one of those guys his smile lights up every environment