Vincennes school has a new look

Vincennes school has a new look

Posted: Fri Jul 20 15:24:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 15:24:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

session before we know it. some students will be returning to a school with a brand new look! news 10's bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he shows us what's new at one elementary school! big crowds were on hand to see the newly renovated tecumseh harrison school. the event marks a halfway point for a much larger project for the corporation. it's not something you see that often. kids and parents alike trying to get into school before summer vacation ends. "cutting the ribbon ....alright!" the completion of the renovation project is a big deal for kids and teachers. "it is amazing. its impressive. the students are going to love it." stephanie vanmeter has taught at tecumseh harrions for twelve years. she says these new updates are significant. "the air quality is amazing. again the structure of the building is safe for our students." the project cost the school corporation ten million dollars. it is the second of four schools to receive a complete renovation. "tecumseh harrison is one of the larger buildings just like vigo and franklin. and of the larger buildings just like vigo and franklin. and they're still up, vigo is under construction right now. but it is a full blown remodel that everything inside of it is brand new." for superintendent greg parsley, seeing all of the excitement validates the hard work. "when we were doing the community meetings. and listening to our community saying we want our community schools. and when you see all the people that were out there before hand. that tells us we did something right." there may still be those first day jitters. "are you excited for a new school? 'yea but i'm going to miss my teacher mrs. bird.'" but students and teachers are optimistic. "the project as a whole. when you see what we saw here tonight with as many people. it makes it all worth while." classes go back in session on august nineth. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10 emergency situations can be scary for children. a
