Speech to Text for Graduations rates are up in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10s garrett brown is live at indiana state university in terre haute. he joins us now with more. yes on news 10 first at five i told you why so many at isu were excited. indiana announced college graduates in the state are at an all-time high. but what is even more exciting is seeing the numbers of those using financial aid. logan aker is a junior at i-s-u. she went to northview high school. and now -- she's achieving a lifelong dream of going to college. "oh, i wanted to go to college no matter what i was going to go for i was going to end up here. no one else in my family did and i was like i gotta do this, this is something i've got to do!" she's not alone. the indiana commission for higher education released a report recently. it shows that forty percent of those hoosiers attending college graduate on time. that number has gone up nearly 14 percent over the past 5 years. "so seeing those numbers and seeing the numbers in indiana state really gives us some positive feeling about the opportunity that's being created. " the report shows graduation rates for 21st century scholars are improving faster than all other student populations. doctor josh powers said the success comes from how the program is set up. "and in recent years there have been a lot of attention to ensure that they start and finish from college and that's where a lot of gains are coming from around the state for our twenty first century scholars." aker is happy to see so many students motivated to finish college. she hopes that this will mean a brighter future. "but it's going to show people that the young adults in indiana are really trying to do something with their lives." now theres a lot more in this report. i will have a link to it on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live at indiana state university, im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. "great clips" is helping teachers "cut" their out of