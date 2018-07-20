Clear

Drug take back day in Terre Haute

Drug take-back day in Terre Haute

a little cleaner from prescription drugs that could be misused. the indiana attorney general's office hosted a drug take back" event today in terre haute. people could drop off unused or unwanted medications. the goal is to prevent the drugs from creating future hazards to people.. or the environment. people come up to use and say, 'hey, i want to get this medicine out of my cabinets. because my son or my grandson has an addiction and i just don't want to be his supplier, or i just don't want them in my house, i don't feel safe them with here.' they say they've collected about 19- hundred pounds of drugs through this campaign. several counties collect drugs outside of these specialized events. we've linked you to a list at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. storm team 10's brady harp is in the weather
