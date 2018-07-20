Clear

What's going on with Vigo County property taxes?

Posted: Fri Jul 20 15:16:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 15:16:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for What's going on with Vigo County property taxes?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of people asking questions. assessed property tax bills went out earlier this week. it's a story we brought you yesterday. now news 10s sarah lehman has been trying to get you answers. she's live in the newsroom with more... sarah patrece... some people have been asking why their property tax assessment was so high this year. one local appraiser and realator has gotten almost 30 calls with people asking what they should do. it's something people get every year. assessed property taxes normally don't change all that much from year to year. this year though many people saw a big increase.... anywhere from 5 thousand dollars to 80 thousand dollars. it's causing a lot of people to call realators and appraisors. "we have had a lot of phone calls since the assessments have come out." "we've had an excess of 20-25 phone calls in the two or three days. which is a lot. so theres a lot of concern over it." people are wondering what they should do. "the thing i think is important to kind of look at that total number and ask themselves the question if i was gonna sell my house does this seem like a fairly reasonable number. "and if the answer to that is yes then having someone do an appraisal to contest their assessment probably won't work. but miller says that appraisal will cost you money "it depends on a lot of things it depends on what structure of appraisial you like it depends a little on the property." but he says it looks like appraisal companies have their work cut out for them. "it appears that this is going to be a high year based on the influx of calls that's coming in right now. yesterday we started a twitter poll so far 143 people have voted. sixty percent said they have seen an increase. news 10 is going to continue to get answers for you. on monday we will sit down with kevin gardner.. he won the primary election for county assessor for next year. for more information and to find out what you can do -- you can go to our website wthitv dot com live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you.
