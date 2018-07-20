Speech to Text for Christmas Sock and Underwear Drive

wants to make it "top of mind""right now"! "today".. kicked-off their annual "sock and underwear drive". "each year".. "the catholic charities christmas store" provides a wide variety of items to neighbors in need over the holidays. "new socks and underwear" are just a couple of the many items they offer. and they're being collected "right now" .. to stock up the shelves. /////// /////// "several years ago.. when a friend was working in the christmas store.. they ran out of socks and underwear to give to people.. and she thought everyone should have at least a new pair of socks and underwear." //////// "your donations" go a long way! "catholic charities says".. hundreds of families.. living across "5"-counties benefit fro your generosity. "sock and underwear donation barrels" can be found at several locations.. including: "saint benedict", "saint margaret mary" and "sai patrick catholic churches". to see the complete list of donation sites.. go to "wthitv-dot-com". this drive continues through sunday, august 5th.