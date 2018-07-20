Speech to Text for Care With a Bear donation

friend" can help "calm a child" that's why "news 10" has teamed-up "with azzip pizza" "for the care with a bear campaign". and we need "your help"! we're collecting "new teddy bears" and "stuffed animals". "those donations" .. will then be given "to local police" and "1st responders". today.. "robert maloney" from clinton stopped by our television station "with a very large donation". "he says".. every little bit helps.. and he encourages everyone watching "to do the same". /////// ////// "i think every little bit helps with the state police and first responders and firefighters and just everybody. if they can make the kids, i mean that's what it's for, the children that have just lost everything, or worst yet, you know, i mean. it's just something they have to break the pain." //////// "if" you would like to help.. "donation barrels" are set-up "in our station's lobby" and at "azzip pizza" on u-s highway-"41" south! also, mark your calendar "for tuesday, july 31st".. on that day we will host "a special collection day" outside of our studios to collect your stuffed donations. "christmas" might be months away.. but "catholic charities"