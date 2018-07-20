Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seems to be shrinking as we move further into the evening. mostly cloudy skies will become widespread tonight and there is a possibility of isolated showers. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow showers and storms will continue and cloudy conditions will as well. it will be much cooler across the wabash valley with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. tomorrow night lows will be in the 60's and there will be clouds across the region as well. seems to be shrinking as we move further into the evening. mostly cloudy skies will become widespread tonight and there is a possibility of isolated showers. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow showers and storms will continue and cloudy conditions will as well. it will be much cooler across the wabash valley with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. tomorrow night lows will be in the 60's and there will be clouds across the seems to be shrinking as we move further into the evening. mostly cloudy skies will become widespread tonight and there is a possibility of isolated showers. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow showers and storms will continue and cloudy conditions will as well. it will be much cooler across the wabash valley with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. tomorrow night lows will be in the 60's and there will be clouds across the region as well. "a donation drive" kicks-off today .. and "your help" is seems to be shrinking as we move further into the evening. mostly cloudy skies will become widespread tonight and there is a possibility of isolated showers. temperatures will drop to the upper 60's. tomorrow showers and storms will continue and cloudy conditions will as well. it will be much cooler across the wabash valley with highs in the upper 70's and lower 80's. tomorrow night lows will be in the 60's and there will be clouds across the region as well. "a donation drive" kicks-off today .. and "your help" is