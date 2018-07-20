Speech to Text for Vermillion County Motorcycle crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after "a serious crash" in vermillion county. it happened yesterday evening.. at the intersection of state road-"234" and state road "63". arriving on scene .. "th vermillion county sheriff's office says".. "67"- year-old "thomas ray" of lafayette had suffered several injuries. according to witnesses.. "ray" was traveling north-bound on state road-"63".. when "tammy markham" entered th intersection. "ray's motorcycle" hit the back of markham's car .. ejecting "him" from the bike. "ray" was airlifted to indianapolis.. and at last check, remains "in stable condition". "markham" was cite "for failure to yield the right of way". "a southern indiana man".. is arrested