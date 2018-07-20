Speech to Text for Corn and Pork Dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and pork dinner -tomorrow - 5pm-7pm -united methodist temple 5301 s us hwy 41, terre haute, in =$10-advanced ticket $12- at the door dinner includes: sweet corn, pork, baked beans and drink. dine-in and drive thru available 299-1898 break 4 [f1]petsaver friday-on brubaker about a sweet corn and pork dinner -tomorrow - 5pm-7pm -united methodist temple 5301 s us hwy 41, terre haute, in =$10-advanced ticket $12- at the door dinner includes: sweet corn, pork, baked beans and drink. dine-in and drive thru available 299-1898 break 4 [f1]petsaver friday-on brubaker about a sweet corn and pork dinner -tomorrow - 5pm-7pm -united methodist temple 5301 s us hwy 41, terre haute, in =$10-advanced ticket $12- at the door dinner includes: sweet corn, pork, baked beans and drink. dine-in and drive thru available 299-1898 break 4 [f1]petsaver friday-on cam brubaker about a sweet corn and pork dinner -tomorrow - 5pm-7pm -united methodist temple 5301 s us hwy 41, terre haute, in =$10-advanced ticket $12- at the door dinner includes: sweet corn, pork, baked beans and drink. dine-in and drive thru available 299-1898 break 4 [f1]petsaver friday-on cam look who's here! pet expert greg reilly