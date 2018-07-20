Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. [c3]tornado mon vid-vo clean-up efforts will continue today. that's after -- pop-up tornadoes afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. afternoon with in the upper 80s. showers and storms look likely - right around the drive home - and a few storms could become strong. it'll be quite breezy. a few patchy showers may stick around tonight. lows at 67. scattered showers and storms look possible again tomorrow, a high at 80. have a great weekend. clean-up efforts will continue today. that's after -- pop-up tornadoes -- tore through