Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The stolen credit card information

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help with solving a fraud case. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office -- explains in this crime stoppers report. /////////// this week crime stoppers has been asked to help identify a person of interest in several cases of fraud. according to vigo county sheriff detectives, a report was filed on july 9th stating that several fraudulent credit cards had been obtained, in the victim's name, and used at three local businesses to purchase in excess of $6000.00 dollars in goods and services. take a look at images captured from one business. the person of interest is a medium build, white male with dark hair and dark rimmed glasses. if you have any information on the identity of the suspect involved, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthi-tv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats. search and