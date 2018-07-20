Clear

A cold front is set to swing through the area today

Posted: Fri Jul 20 03:41:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 03:43:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Sun and clouds, strong afternoon storms. High: 87° Friday Night: Showers and mostly cloudy. Low: 67° Saturday: A few showers possible. High: 80° Detailed Forecast: A cold front is set to swing through the area today; it's attached to low pressure just north of the region. As this system begins to move through, strong storms look possible. We can't rule out severe weather, so make sure you stay in touch with the Storm Team 10 throughout your Friday. Right now, sunshine will be the key to the development of strong storms. The late afternoon looks to bring the best instability in the atmosphere, with most activity landing east of the viewing area. Once the front and low pass, a few showers are possible later tonight and through the weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
