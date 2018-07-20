Speech to Text for A cold front is set to swing through the area today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Sun and clouds, strong afternoon storms. High: 87° Friday Night: Showers and mostly cloudy. Low: 67° Saturday: A few showers possible. High: 80° Detailed Forecast: A cold front is set to swing through the area today; it's attached to low pressure just north of the region. As this system begins to move through, strong storms look possible. We can't rule out severe weather, so make sure you stay in touch with the Storm Team 10 throughout your Friday. Right now, sunshine will be the key to the development of strong storms. The late afternoon looks to bring the best instability in the atmosphere, with most activity landing east of the viewing area. Once the front and low pass, a few showers are possible later tonight and through the weekend.