Speech to Text for Jamie Hudson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coaching news.... sports 10 has learned tonight that jamie hudson has stepped down at bloomfield... this is a big surprise .....hudson was only at bloomfield for two years...he went 27-24 and guided the cardinals to a sectional championship this past season... the sectional title was the first for hudson in his 13-year coaching career....... he's racked up 157 wins in stops at vincennes rivet, bedford north lawrence and bloomfield... [e5]post 346 sullivan-vo wayne newton post 346 found themselves in a very unfamiliar position, facing elimination tonight in the regional round