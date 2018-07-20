Clear

Terre Haute beats Sullivan

Post 346 won 10-8

elimination tonight in the regional round of the american legion state tournament.... terre haute faced sullivan 139 in an elmination game for both teams.... bottom fourth.... sullivan down five-four mister superstar sam steimel up with the bases loaded....he rips a double to the warning track in left to clear the bases....sullivan takes a 7-5 lead.... post 346 would answer with three runs in the top of the fifth... austin morris had the big hit, a two-run double to give terre haute a 8-7 advantage ... same score, bottom sixth...sullivan' s chris taylor ties the game at eight with a single to center..... we head to the final ....parker bray on second for terre haute with no outs..... austin morris lays down the sac bunt.... sullivan throws the ball away at first, bray scores easily to give terre haute the lead... bottom seventh.... terre haute up 10-8, but sullivan threatening with the the tying run at second.... parker bray would bear down and strike out the batter to end the game... terre haute wins 10-8 ....post 346 gets rockville in the regional title tomorrow, wayne newton has to beat rockville twice to win the regional.... the chance for rain
