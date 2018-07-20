Speech to Text for July 19th Rick's Rallies

long birdie putt ....the terre haute north patriot working magic with his putter, nailing this from the fringe of the green .... austin morris has always been good with his glove and he's proves that again..... the former terre haute south brave and current wayne newton post 346 infielder with a sweet play at second to turn two.... brayden luce may be just a little league baseball player, but he turns a play the guys who get paid to play baseball make ..... the clinton shortstop, takes away a hit with this defense gem.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies.... here's a look at the answer to today's