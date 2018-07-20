Clear

Josh Thompson

Josh Thompson heading to Barr-Reeve

Posted: Thu Jul 19 20:02:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 20:02:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

carousel continues to go round and round in the southern part of the wabash valley... barr-reeve has found their new boys coach .... sports 10 has confirmed that josh thompson seen here is leaving vincennes lincoln and will be the next coach at barr-reeve.... thompson has spent the last two years in vincennes, the alices were 27-25 under him .... in 11 years overall at springs valley, wood memorial and lincoln he has a combined record of 110-156.... he guided wood memorial to back to back sectional titles in 2015 and 2016.... thompson will be inheriting a loaded barr- reeve team, the vikings will be one of the top 1a teams in the state next season ..... they return a majority of their squad that went 24 and 5 last year and loss at semi-state.... thompson will be taking over for longtime vikings coach bryan hughes, who retired on july second ... barr-reeve is scheduled to have an executive meeting tonight and school board meeting tomorrow where they plan to make this hiring official! a in the nba...yogi ferrell has
