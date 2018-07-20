Speech to Text for Josh Thompson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

carousel continues to go round and round in the southern part of the wabash valley... barr-reeve has found their new boys coach .... sports 10 has confirmed that josh thompson seen here is leaving vincennes lincoln and will be the next coach at barr-reeve.... thompson has spent the last two years in vincennes, the alices were 27-25 under him .... in 11 years overall at springs valley, wood memorial and lincoln he has a combined record of 110-156.... he guided wood memorial to back to back sectional titles in 2015 and 2016.... thompson will be inheriting a loaded barr- reeve team, the vikings will be one of the top 1a teams in the state next season ..... they return a majority of their squad that went 24 and 5 last year and loss at semi-state.... thompson will be taking over for longtime vikings coach bryan hughes, who retired on july second ... barr-reeve is scheduled to have an executive meeting tonight and school board meeting tomorrow where they plan to make this hiring official! a in the nba...yogi ferrell has