Speech to Text for Curious George on display at Terre Haute museum

one terre haute museum. the monkey you see on display is curious george. it's part of a new exhibit at the swope art museum. curious george is the main character of a popular children's book series. he has a surprising history. hans and margaret rey were the creators of curious george. the jewish couple lived in germany before it became occupied by nazis around the time of world war two. after two escapes ... a german soldier detained them. during a search ...the soldier found drawings of a monkey named fefe. "he said i have a daughter can i have this drawing. of course margaret and hans said yes and then the german soldier let them go." hans and margaret made it to the u.s. that's where fefe the monkey became george. a year later they published the first curious george book. the candles holocaust museum and education centered helped to make this exhibit possible.