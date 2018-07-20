Speech to Text for Clinton, Indiana road improvements

10 on my fox 10. several roads are being repaved with the help of grant money. news 10's heather good drove around town. she has more on the work underway. [b2]clinton road improvements-front pkg paving work is already done on some streets. the mayor of clinton says several more will be improved by the end of the month. crews are spreading a fresh coat of black top on clinton, indiana streets this summer. in all ... mayor jack gilfoy says 6- hundred thousand dollars worth of work will be done this season. the city came up with a hundred and forty-one thousand dollars. the rest comes from a grant through the indiana department of transportation. mayor jack gilfoy, clinton, says, "so it's helped us quite a bit because last year we only had about forty thousand dollars to pave so this year's help us." some areas -- like this stretch of vine street -- are already repaved and just need painted lines. work will continue on other streets through the end of the month. a separate project is also wrapping up. phase two of the combined sewer overflow project should also be done by the end of the month. new storm sewers are being installed along main street... curb work will be done and then areas of main street will also be repaved. james parlett has been watching the road work from his porch. james parlett says, "now main street, you can see why because they've been digging on it and i'm glad they're going to redo it." parlett says he is not bothered by the work. the mayor says streets should by the work. the mayor says streets should only be closed for about a day at a time while work is being done. mayor gilfoy says they have already applied for grat money for next year's paving projects. back to you. [b3]lyford y construction starts mon-main mon map fs a road project in parke county could cause you some trouble .. the