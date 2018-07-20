Speech to Text for Clay County baby needs kidney transplant

hes from clay city and is only eleven months old. but he also suffers from a health condition that's affected his kidneys. that's why little matthew and his family have been reaching out for help. news 10s garrett brown has more on the families efforts to get their son a transplant. "in mid october i wanna say and we were up at riley children's hospital for thirty five days getting his dialysis started." this is little matthew myles. when he was born he had tears in both lungs and his kidneys were not fully formed. but that hasn't stopped matthew from enjoying himself. now his family is hard at work collecting donations. all to prepare for a new kidney. "our goal is to raise forty thousand dollars the money that we raised will go towards transplant related expenses. we have a lot of fundraisers coming up. we are doing avon fundraisers on his matthew page right now." currently matthew is too short to be put on the list. but that hasn't stopped some organizations from doing what they can to help. the brazil american legion donated fifteen hundred dollars for the myles families cause. "when their this close and that little boy is awesome. he is a bundle of joy and when they came up here i mean everybody fell in love with him and it means the world to us." it still may be a long road for matthew. but his family knows they will make it through thanks to the communities help. "its so nice to have that large family come around you and support you during hard times its needed. without our family and friends i don't know how we would have made it through what we've been through." but no matter how long it takes... this little tyke will continue to show his love and affection for his caring family. in clay city, garrett brown, news 10. the myles family is having a spaghetti lunch benefit at the clay city assembly of god church sunday. all it costs to eat is any donation you can provide. we have a link to the family's fundraising website on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com.