Speech to Text for Military Care Package Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for our freedom over seas there is a military care package drive in clinton, indiana this weekend. it's hosted by five hundred automotive and packages from home. packages from home is a non- profit whose goal is to send care packages to deployed service memebers. they say the community could really make a difference so any little thing from home from a local community that can make their stay over seas a little easier that's what we are trying to do. you can donate tomorrow and saturday from noon to five p.m. the list of items and events are on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com. a lot of change ups in sports management the past