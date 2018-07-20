Speech to Text for Healthy Rivers Initiative

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

amount of land permanently protected along the wabash river has increased dramatically. that land is protected for wildlife habitat and public recreation. the department of natural resources just acquired another one-thousand 48 acres for the "healthy rivers initiative". it's part of the "wabash river project area"....south of terre haute. the goal is to permanently protect a combined 70- thousand acres of bottomland in the wabash and sugar creek rivers. [b12]x traffic alert-mongx open a new traffic signal could make driving