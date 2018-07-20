Speech to Text for Mingle With the Mayor held at GT Pie

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

attended 'mingle with the mayor' today. mayor duke bennett puts aside time each month to talk to residents. today... there was discussion about city finances and the convention center. "mingle with the mayor" takes place every third thursday of the month at 2 p-m at the grand traverse pie company. [b10]first weather-vo wx center now we take a first look at weather the