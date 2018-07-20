Speech to Text for Some Vigo County residents unhappy about property tax bills

week. a story tonight affecting your wallet! good evening and thanks for joining us. many land owners in vigo county saw an increase in their property taxes. news 10s sarah lehman found out.. that increase isn't small. she joins us now live from one of the neighborhoods that has seen it happen. patrece rondrell .. assessed property taxes came out earlier this week and some property owners were shocked at the price increase. it's not just business properties. it's residential too. kris anninger moved here from california a few years ago. now she loves terre haute and considers it home. "i want to grow and florish here and make the community a better place." earlier this week she got her assessed property taxes in the mail. she saw something she wasn't expecting. "i took a look at it and i was a little bit surprised because there seemed to be a big jump increase in my property tax assessement here to the tune of 8,600 dollars." it's not just aninger and it's not just commercial properties. "it's hitting residential homes i've talked to neighbors, office mates friends and a lot of home assessments have been assessed at a higher rate." property owners here in vigo county and even right here in this neigborhood are seeing increases anywhere from 5,000 to 80,000. that's leaving a lot of people with a lot of questions. "what is the process the system? how are they assessing the property values? the land and the structures. who is doing that?" aninger moved here because she couldn't afford to live on the west coast anymore. now she's worried about what price increases like this will do to the cost of living in terre haute. "i want to live here. i want to make my living here. i want to thrive here. and with a lump sum assessement like this it has a trickle down affect. that people in office just don't understand i think." i reached out to the county assessors office today. on the third call they told me she was out sick. news 10 will continue continue to gather information to try to answer these questions for you. for now live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you.