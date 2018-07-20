Clear

Fork in the Road: The ice cream truck

Posted: Thu Jul 19 15:16:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 15:16:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

that's why "when the fork in the road crew".. heard about a new ice cream truck in town.. they had to track it down! //////// nat//// the music that sound can only mean one thing. nat/// ice cream truck! nat/// there ya go, that's a good choice honey... bye. "it's like disneyland on wheels pulling up ....they love it." that's annette and artie tonetti, they own this freezer on wheels. nat/// lots to choose from. for 2 years now bring back the past ice cream truck has been visiting neighborhoods, churches, nursing homes. "it brings back a,lot of memories and these people are just smiling when come out, they haven't seen one for so long." but on this day they have stopped at karen's kids daycare in riley. " we go to these day cares like that.... like this, these kids have never seen one before so it's new to them so their eyes are all lit up." nat/// hey guys come on over. artie and annette thought it would be a good idea to let me help out. nat/// here ya go buddy. nat/// six bomb pops alright. nat/// cotton candy it is. nat/// there swarming, there swarming on us. nat/// i want cotton candy....cotton candy, there ya go. thank you. i just love seeing the kids and it remindes me of when my kids were small coming up to the truck and the excitement of it.... it's just wonderful. nat/// what is that? i got fun dip and chocolate ice cream. nat/// what did you go with big man? i got a bomb pop. nat/// cotton candy ....but you got a bomb pop too? yep.... we'll be driving down the street and you'll see kids, there waving their hands, and parents are the same way, and they are dancing....they can't hold still when they hear that music. so if you are sitting on your porch and you hear this.... nat/// music start doing the ice cream dance, annette and artie will stop for you. nat// by sweetie. in riley indiana with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta news ten. ///////// for more information "on bring back the past ice cream".. including.. where they will be.. or, how about setting-up your own event.. go to our website "at wthi-tv.com" and click on the link to this story. it's time now.. to
