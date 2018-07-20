Speech to Text for Lyford Y construction starts on Monday

"t". that's weather permitting.. according "to in-dot". "1"-le within the current "y" intersection will be "closed" starting monday and will remain closed through august 8th. traffic will be controlled through the intersection "with a temporary traffic signal". "detour signs" will also be posted. "the existing tri-angular intersection".. will be re- constructed to a "t"- intersection "with an all-way stop". "officials say".. "the goal" is to increase safety at this busy intersection. crews hope to have the transformation completed "by the end of september". we have listed "the official detour routes" on our website for you "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b11]x new information-vo "vigo county".. is going to be home..