Vincennes Main Street Project kicks off

phase one of the main street project has offically begun. a stretch of main street between 22nd and ramsey road is closed. it will remain closed for the duration of the construction. currently, crews are working on utilities. after utility work is complete main construction will begin. most likely work on the sewers will lead the way. as crews work on the sewers the road work will begin. originally the project was set to finish in june 2019. a two month delay has pushed that back to september 2019. despite this, city engineer john sprague still hopes to work with the public to make traffic headaches easier. "we pushed that back to september first of nineteen. with the hopes of having it open to traffic before school opens. so they can still have some peripheral seeding and sodding maybe some sidewalk work or signage and things like that, that still need to go in. after we open the road up to traffic." "with the phase one completion date in 2019, don't expect to see these signs go anywhere, anytime soon. in vincennes, gary brian, news 10" //////// construction is set to begin "monday" .. on turning the lyford "y" into a