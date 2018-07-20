Speech to Text for Local income could be seeing a spike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to vigo county's "local income tax". "yesterday".. we told yo "the county council" will consider an ordinance.. that would "increase the local income tax" by point- "55" percent. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. met "with the county commissioners today".. and has "a clarification" to this developing story. [b5]vigo local tax folo-pkg our report yesterday accurately told you that the .55 percent increase to the local income tax is the minimum the county needs in order to build a new jail. however, the county also realizes a new jail will cost more to maintain, and that's why the total increase to local income taxes will be slightly higher. the total proposed tax increase will be .75 percent. 10 percent of the increase will help fund 911 services in vigo county. point 2-0 percent is a correctional facilities tax. point 2-5 percent will be what's called a special purpose tax, and new from yesterday ... the ordinance includes a point 2-0 percent public safety tax. the public safety tax portion of this increase is unique in that it will be divided among all taxing entities in vigo county that provide public safety. the county will use its portion of the public safety tax to staff the new jail. the county council's public hearing on the matter will take place wednesday, august first at the county annex. the tax increase could be passed at the council's next scheduled meeting of wedensday, august 15th. the commissioners hope to have an idea of what size of jail will be built, but it will be some time before they have a site for the new jail selected. back to you. /////// "a crime alert".. remains activ at this hour.. as