Speech to Text for UPDATE: 9-year-old boy missing from South Bend found, Amber Alert canceled

center of a statewide amber alert -- has been safely located. the amber alert was declared around "6" this morning. that's after -- the boy was taken from his father's house... in south bend. according to police -- the child's mother -- took her son at some point over night. her name is -- " areca nicole "guy-ur-iak." gyuriak -- has a lengthy criminal record -- including resisting law enforcement and violation of a protective order. according to the south bend tribune -- the pair was located at a gas station -- when someone called police after seeing a vehicle matching the description. again, the boy is safe.