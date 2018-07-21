Clear

UPDATE: 9-year-old boy missing from South Bend found, Amber Alert canceled

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been canceled out of South Bend.

center of a statewide amber alert -- has been safely located. [b5]amber alert-vo the amber alert was declared around "6" this morning. that's after -- the boy was taken from his father's house... in south bend. according to police -- the child's mother -- took her son at some point over night. her name is -- " areca nicole "guy-ur-iak." gyuriak -- has a lengthy criminal record -- including resisting law enforcement and violation of a protective order. according to the south bend tribune -- the pair was located at a gas station -- when someone called police after seeing a vehicle matching the description. again, the boy is safe. a judge accepted a plea agreement for benjamin selig.
