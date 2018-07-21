Clear

Rural volunteer fire departments suffer; DNR helps

Taxpayers fund budgets for city fire departments. It’s a different story for volunteer fire departments. They rely on fundraisers or payments from an insurance company for work they completed. Here's how DNR is stepping in to help.

Posted: Thu Jul 19 06:11:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 06:11:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Rural volunteer fire departments suffer; DNR helps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is shining a spotlight on rural, volunteer fire departments. there are "7" wabash valley departments they're focusing on! news 10's kiley thomas is live with an inside look -- into one of those counties. ////////// taxpayers fund a budget for city fire depts like terre haute here. volunteer fire depts -- it's a different story. they rely on fundraisers or payments from an insurance company for work they did. for rural areas -- like greene county -- these depts cover a wide range. take richland-taylor volunteer dept for example. their chief tells me they cover a "40-mile" stretch of "interstate 69". yes -- they are called to every accident that happens in that area. that's not even including other calls such as fires or medical runs. drive "20" minutes north -- you'll find "center- jackson" volutneer fire dept. jeremy in-men is the chief there. he's put "24" years there. he says "extensive training" fo each volunteer fire fighter can be the difference between life or death. [g9]fire dept. money live 3-sot "if they're doing something wrong - it could really hurt someone quicker. if they're trained properly and efficient it can make for a better outcome of the situation" both volunteer fire depts in greene county have new developments -- that will keep the community safe. what's happening this week to make that possible -- 30 minutes. at this hour -- wildfires continue to spread in "rural volunteer fire departments" are suffering right now. veteran volunteers are retiring... but younger people -- aren't replacing their spots. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- how the state is helping to keep their doors open. ///////// at "5:30" -- we told you "2" volunteer fire depts in greene county are amping up their operations. that's thanks to money from "d-n-r". "center-jackson" and "richland-taylor" township are both receiving "5-thousand" dollars from "d-n-r". "richland-taylor" plans to use the money for new mobile radios. they're also going to purchase lights for their trucks so they can be seen easily while working an accident at night. "center- jackson" plans to build a new "2-story" training facility! this building in "van-buren" is similar to what they want. chief jeremy in-men tells me -- being able to train in their own backyard will increase volunteers in the county. this is critical in keeping their doors open -- as rural fire depts are in desperate need of volunteers. indiana leaders say it's a statewide issue. if you want to join -- we've listed how to do so on our website. live -- kt news 10. this morning -- the american red cross says -- it's
