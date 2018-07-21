Speech to Text for Travis Burkhart Foundation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the same way we were helped when we were in need. we have felt and seen incredible support in the days since travis' accident and this is our way of giving back and paying that kindness forward. we want as many families as possible to feel the support that we did. we look to take over where insurance, medicare, and medicaid leave off and help those that are going through struggles due to a prolonged illness, an accident, or medical condition. we provide support in the form of monetary aid, food, gift cards, and information. we know all too well that bills and expenses can quickly stack up and the monetary aid or even something simple like meals can help alleviate the strain. we have seen a lot, been through a lot, and we want to share the information we have gained along the way. the annual travis burkhart foundation st louis cardinals baseball outings were a huge success as we celebrated with over 550 and 750 of our closest friends. the date of the 6th annual tbf day at the park is set for july 28,2018. tickets are now available, limited number of tickets available! cost is $60/ticket. the 11th annual travis burkhart foundation golf scramble will be held on august 4th, 2018 at country oaks golf course in montgomery indiana. cost is $70/player or $280/team 257-4493 travisburkhart foundati on.com a plea agreement in the case of a man .... accused a plea agreement in the