Sunshine will prevail for several hours but clouds begin in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, but more afternoon clouds possible. High: 85° Thursday night: Becoming cloudy. Chance of overnight storms. Low: 68°

Posted: Thu Jul 19 03:35:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 19 03:39:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies, showers and storms this weekend.
